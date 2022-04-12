Lululemon expands ‘Like New’ resale programme

Fitness brand Lululemon is expanding its ‘Like New’ recommerce programme to all its US stores from April 22, following a successful pilot in Texas and California in 2021.

The ‘Like New’ trade-in and resale programme, allows consumers to trade in pre-loved Lululemon clothing in exchange for an e-gift card at one of more than 390 participating US stores, with “gently used” products, including pants, tops, shops and jackets available to buy online at likenew.lululemon.com.

Lululemon ‘Like New’ first launched in May 2021 with a trade-in trial across 80 participating stores in Texas and California, which received “an overwhelmingly positive response,” states the fitness brand. With the majority of inventory categorised as ‘good as new,’ showing the quality of the product allowing for second and third life cycles.

The expansion is a “natural next step” to continue building on its circular model, added Lululemon, as the brand reinvests 100 percent of the profits from ‘Like New’ to support its goal to make 100 percent of its products with sustainable materials and end-of-use solutions by 2030.

Image: Lululemon

Lululemon scales up recommerce programme in partnership with Trove

The move is part of Lululemon’s multi-year Impact Agenda strategy to minimise its environmental impact and to generate long-term value through creating circularity by reducing waste, developing products with sustainable materials, and giving options to repair or recycle products.

Celeste Burgoyne, president of Americas and global guest innovation at Lululemon, said in a statement: “At Lululemon, we’re deeply committed to creating quality products built to last and that are better for people and the planet. Bringing Lululemon ‘Like New’ to all US guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint.

“We’ve seen incredible momentum from our pilot programme, and we look forward to welcoming new guests nationwide."

As with the pilot recommerce programme, Lululemon is again partnering with resale technology provider Trove to scale up the initiative and leverage its expertise in branded recommerce to support its resale operations.