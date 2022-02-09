Lululemon releases Mylo material collection

Lululemon has dropped two bags made from mushrooms, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The Canadian athletic apparel and accessories retailer has unveiled the world’s first yoga accessories made from Mylo, a vegan, sustainable, animal-free leather alternative made from renewable mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, a process developed by California-based Bolt Threads.

The collection features two bags: the Meditation and Yoga Mat Bag, a 3-in-1 yoga mat bag with a unique design that doubles as a floor mat and can be carried rolled up or folded in half, and the Barrel Duffel Bag, equipped with pockets and a removable pouch to keep workout gears separate.

Image: Lululemon

Both bags were developed by Lululemon’s accessories design team and feature Mylo “thoughtfully” in the accessories’ detailed woven handles and braided pulls.

Lululemon first revealed its plans to make yoga accessories utilising mushrooms last July , as part of its investment in materials innovations that contribute to a more sustainable future as a founding member of the Mylo consortium.

The Meditation and Yoga Mat Bag retails for 238 US dollars and the Barrel Bag for 328 US dollars. Both are available to purchase online in North America and select stores globally.

Image: Lululemon