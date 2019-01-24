Lululemon to appear on the NYFW runway next month

The athleticwear will make its NYFW debut alongside Robert Geller early next month. Lululemon and Geller teamed up to design a 12 piece capsule collection of functional athleisure menswear. It will be shown along with Geller's upcoming collection during NYFW: Men on February 5, and available for sale on May 6.

The capsule collaboration is titled “Take the Moment,” and inspired by three days in the life of Robert Geller, who regularly exercises, plays soccer and practices yoga, outside of his busy career with his menswear label. The capsule is designed to move seamlessly from workouts to urban life and travel while maintaing comfort and style.

Geller worked with Lululemon’s senior vice president of men’s design, Ben Stubbington, to create the pieces in the collection. While it is marketed as a menswear line, the items in the range can be worn by either gender. Items will cost between 68 and 398 dollars, and include shirts, tank tops, shorts, pants, collared shirts, half-zip hoodies and jackets.