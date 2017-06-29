Luxury bridal exhibition Vogue wedding show gears up for 5th edition

India’s luxury bridal exhibition, Vogue wedding show, is all set to return for its fifth year in August 2017 with actress Aditi Rao Hydari as the face of the flagship property. The fifth edition, to be held from August 4-6 2017 at the Taj Palace New Delhi, will feature premium category leaders and services from the Indian wedding circuit.

Attendees can enjoy personal meetings with India’s topmost bridal couture designers. They will also get the chance to attend exclusive master classes and interact with an enviable line-up of industry experts.

Make-up specialist Namrata Soni will break down facts and myths, and will instruct attendees on how to wear make-up that’s ideal for all kinds of bridal looks. Celebrity hairstylist Rod Anker will take guests through a step-by-step process underlining the need for personal and professional hair care, complete with an on-stage demonstration. Celebrity nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel will tell brides-to-be how to look and feel their best through wellness and nutrition. Besides these, there are various other master classes on bespoke services.

Speaking about the Vogue Wedding Show, Priya Tanna, Editor, Vogue India, says weddings in India are richly steeped in tradition, and yet contemporary in their essence– they are more than events, they are memory makers. To help craft the wedding of your dreams, we have brought together a select gathering of experts, brands and services at our three-day long wedding showcase. From the country’s leading bridal wear designers, stunning jewellery brands to masterclasses conducted by renowned industry experts in hair, make-up, skin, beauty, nutrition and wellness, it is a ready reckoner for every bride and bridegroom to be. In its 5th year, the Vogue Wedding show has become seminal to the industry.

On being the face of the 5th edition of Vogue Wedding Show, Aditi Rao Hydari says, it’s totally incredible to be the face of the 5th edition of the Vogue Wedding Show. If it's Vogue you can expect nothing but the best. Weddings are a happy occasion and this shoot and the day spent in the 'wedding house' was nothing short of joyous.