Luxury fashion at a crossroads ahead of key designer debuts

If the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet is any guide, the luxury sector is entering the womenswear season in a state of uncertainty. Following a long summer and the July haute couture shows, celebrity dressing has returned with renewed significance, as catwalk presentations risk becoming increasingly predictable and uninspiring.

The festival offered a glimpse of this tension. Jonathan Anderson’s Dior haute couture included a creased navy gown with fussy backside detailing; Dario Vitale’s Versace debut, a jeans and a blazer worn by Julia Roberts, felt utilitarian; and some of Chanel’s offerings, potentially under Matthieu Blazy, lacked lightness and direction. While these looks were intended to promise a new creative direction, reception has been mixed, with many online commentators expressing disappointment.

Looking ahead, the season is poised for a wave of high-profile designer debuts: Anderson at Dior womenswear, Blazy and Louise Trotter at Chanel and Bottega Veneta, Demna at Gucci, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe, Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela, and Duran Lantink at Jean Paul Gaultier. These launches mark a pivotal moment for the sector, offering both opportunity and risk as houses redefine themselves in a challenging market.

Amanda Seyfried and Julia Roberts wear the same Versace look by Dario Vitale at Venice Film Festival. Credits: Versace.

Yet the luxury industry remains in flux

Uninspiring collections coupled with steep price tags have prompted consumers to gravitate toward brands perceived to offer greater value. Glossy advertising campaigns and the traditional sheen of luxury marketing are increasingly questioned by a consumer base that finds many products either contrived or insufficiently aligned with contemporary sensibilities.

These pressures are reflected in broader market data. The global personal luxury goods market is projected to contract by 2–5 percent in 2025, a significant reversal from the robust growth of previous years. Economic uncertainty, shifting consumer expectations, and the fallout from years of elevated pricing, so-called “blingflation”, have contributed to stagnating sales at European conglomerates such as LVMH and Kering, particularly in fashion and leather goods. By contrast, American brands including Coach and Ralph Lauren have reported sales growth of 13 percent and 11 percent respectively, buoyed by their appeal to younger consumers seeking accessible luxury.

The industry’s reliance on continuous price increases has alienated a portion of its traditional audience, creating openings for more value-conscious brands to capture market share. As a result, the sector faces a critical imperative: to produce designs that are both aesthetically compelling and emotionally resonant. The coming months will test whether the new generation of designers can meet these expectations. Success will hinge not only on creativity but also on a nuanced understanding of consumer priorities in an era of economic caution and heightened scrutiny. Without this, the luxury sector risks further eroding its relevance, at a time when its traditional markers of prestige are increasingly under question.