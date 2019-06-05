LVMH postpones the 2019 prize final to September

LVMH will hold its annual LVMH prize for Young Fashion Designers on September 4, even though the event has usually been held in June. The final event will take place in Paris at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Eight finalists are currently in the running to receive the prize, which includes a 300,000-euro grant and a year of mentorship. The finalists include Japanese designer Kunihiko Morinaga, British designer Bethany Williams, American designer Emily Adams Bode, Israeli designer Hed Mayner, Nigerian designer Kenneth Izedonmwen,American designer Spencer Phipps, British design duo Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt and South African designer Thebe Magugu.

These finalists were selected out of a pool of 20 after presenting their work to 63 industry experts at the LVMH headquarters in Paris at the beginning of March.

On September 4, the remaining eight finalists will present their collections to a jury of experts including Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, Clare Waight Keller and Nicolas Ghesquière.

Photo: LVMH