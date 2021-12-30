LVMH presents exclusive series, Craft the Future

As a part of its new employer brand signature, LVMH has presented Craft the Future, an exclusive series focusing on talents within the company.

Every episode highlights the means through which employees create the future of luxury, using the brand’s four core values. These values are innovation and creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, quest for excellence and a sense of commitment.

The first three episodes sees its audiences meet Cathelijne, Mathias and Georgiana.

The episodes present a profile of each employee through an animated video, narrated by the person. The episode outlines what they do and what they wish to achieve. How they enrich the company and ascribe to its core values is explored throughout each episode.

Cathelijne works on LVMH’s sustainable sourcing strategy for raw materials. Her goal is to find the best ways to reach LVMH’s environmental objectives.

Mathais is the director of research and development at Hublot, where he develops materials and mechanisms in order to aid the creativity of LVMH.

Georgiana is an artisan from Loro Piana. Through assembling unique knitwear products, she passes on her passion for her craft.

Five more episodes are also available on the LVMH website, and will be available up until the beginning of 2022.