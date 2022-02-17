LVMH Prize 2022 names 20 semi-finalists

The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has selected 20 designers hailing from 13 counties as its 2022 semi-finalists, including S.S. Daley and Maximilian from the UK, Róisín Pierce from Ireland, and American brands Airei and Winnie New York. The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has selected 20 designers hailing from 13 counties as its 2022 semi-finalists, including S.S. Daley and Maximilian from the UK, Róisín Pierce from Ireland, and American brands Airei and Winnie New York. The LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers has selected 20 designers hailing from 13 counties as its 2022 semi-finalists, including S.S. Daley and Maximilian from the UK, Róisín Pierce from Ireland, and American brands Airei and Winnie New York.

The luxury conglomerate states that 1,900 candidates applied for the 2022 edition of the coveted fashion prize, with the semi-finalists selected representing Belgium, Canada, China, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, South Korea, Spain, the UK, and the US, and, for the first time, Sri Lanka.

The 20 finalists feature menswear, womenswear and genderless designers, who will all present their collections at a showroom in Paris on March 4 and 5. An international judging panel will select eight finalists, and once again, the LVMH Prize will be held digitally on the dedicated website lvmhprize.com and involve the general public from March 4 to 9.

The winner of the LVMH Prize will receive 300,000 euros and a year-long mentorship from a dedicated LVMH team, while the Karl Lagerfeld Prize will reward a young designer with 150,000 euros and mentoring. In addition, the prize will also present three students graduating from fashion schools in 2022 with 10,000 euros and the opportunity to join the design studio of one of the group's houses for one year. They can apply on the lvmhprize.com website until March 15.

LVMH Prize 2022 semi-finalists

Airei by Drew Curry, US, menswear

Amesh by Amesh Wijesekera, Sri Lanka, genderless collections

Ashlyn by Ashlynn Park, South Korea, womenswear

Bluemarble by Anthony Alvarez, France, menswear

Chenpeng by Peng Chen, China, genderless collections

Erl by Eli Russell Linnetz, US, womenswear, menswear and genderless collections

Goomheo by Goom Heo, South Korea, menswear and genderless collections

Knwls by Charlotte Knowles, UK and Alexandre Arsenault, Canada, womenswear

Maximilian by Maximilian Davis, United Kingdom, womenswear and menswear

Meryll Rogge, Belgium, womenswear and genderless collections

Niccolò Pasqualetti, Italy, genderless collections

Palomo Spain by Alejandro Gòmez Palomo, Spain, genderless collections

Paula Canova del Vas, Spain, womenswear

Róisín Pierce, Ireland, womenswear

RyunosukeOkazaki by Ryunosuke Okazaki, Japan, genderless collections

S.S. Daley by Steven Stokey Daley, UK, menswear

Tokyo James by Iniye Tokyo James, Nigeria, menswear

Weinsanto by Victor Brunstein Weinsanto, France, womenswear

Winnie New York by Idris Balogun, US, menswear

Yueqi Qi, China, genderless collections

LVMH’s Delphine Arnault said in a statement: “The twenty semi-finalists are driven by an optimistic and innovative vision. They all place eco-responsibility at the heart of their creative approach with the use of recycled materials, upcycling, etc. They are also very keen on integrating a more ethical production system, while some place the spotlight on local and traditional know-how. The fluidity of womenswear and menswear is another key feature of this edition.”

Previous winners of the LVMH Prize includes Nensi Dojaka, Thebe Magugu, Marine Serre, Grace Wales Bonner, Marques'Almeida and Thomas Tait.