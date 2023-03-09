LVMH Prize 2023: These are the two Italian finalists

The 22 semi-finalists for the LVMH Prize 2023 showed their collections on March 2 and March 3 in the context of the most recent edition of Paris Fashion Week. They were evaluated by a jury of 85 experts who will choose the eight finalists by the end of the month.

Yesterday, FashionUnited highlighted semi-finalist and central Saint Martins graduate Anne Isabella , a French-Danish designer.

Today, Italian menswear brand Magliano will be put in the spotlight. The brand was founded by Luca Magliano in 2017 and is based in Bologna.

Magliano

Designer Magliano studied at Bologna art school L.UN.A., Libera Università delle Arti in full.

In 2018, trade fair Pitti Uomo hosted the brand's debut show, with a collection linked to an idea of personal elegance that is now ingrained: luxury is nothing more than a gesture.

Much of the brand's imagery is inspired by the concept of the 'province', a widespread system of dramatic landscapes and peripheral areas where the vernacular language is spoken and magical realism takes place.

Magliano infuses the fundamentals of menswear with a dark, unconventional and unkempt attitude to make it a natural code without gender. The design is minimal but chaotic, the approach quintessentially Italian.

Quira

The other semi-finalist from Italy is womenswear brand Quira by fashion designer Veronica Leoni. Leoni, who is based in Italy, studied literature in Rome, and later moved to London. From her debut at Jil Sander to her years at Céline, via the creative direction of 2 Moncler 1952, her vision has always been crystal clear.

Quira is her solo endeavour, named after her grandmother, Quirina, who was a seamstress. "Sentimental value is woven into the creative fabric of the brand. Quirina is where Veronica Leoni’s path started and Quira captures that ever-present sentiment into a tangible form,” the designer’s biography reads.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.IT and has been edited and translated from Italian into English by Veerle Versteeg.