LVMH reveals designers shortlisted for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers

After receiving over 1,700 applications from 100 countries, LVMH has finally revealed the list of 20 semi-finalists for its Prize for Young Fashion Designers. They were chosen by a panel of specialists headed by Delphine Arnault, director and vice president of Louis Vuitton.

The shortlisted designers come from 15 countries: Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Eight of them create womenswear, seven create menswear and 5 dedicate themselves to gender-neutral fashion. They will all be invited to present their collections to 63 industry experts at the LVMH headquarters in Paris on March 1 and 2. The event will be presented by blogger Chiara Ferragni.

Of the 20 semi-finalists, 8 finalists will be selected to have their collections produced and commercialized by 21 Sèvres. The winner, who will also get a 300,000 euro grant and a one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, will be announced in June. Three other finalists will receive 10,000 euros each and the chance to work for one of the company’s luxury fashion houses.