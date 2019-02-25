LVMH reveals designers shortlisted for the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers

- Marjorie van Elven |
After receiving over 1,700 applications from 100 countries, LVMH has finally revealed the list of 20 semi-finalists for its Prize for Young Fashion Designers. They were chosen by a panel of specialists headed by Delphine Arnault, director and vice president of Louis Vuitton.
The shortlisted designers come from 15 countries: Bulgaria, Canada, China, France, Greece, Ireland, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Eight of them create womenswear, seven create menswear and 5 dedicate themselves to gender-neutral fashion. They will all be invited to present their collections to 63 industry experts at the LVMH headquarters in Paris on March 1 and 2. The event will be presented by blogger Chiara Ferragni.
Of the 20 semi-finalists, 8 finalists will be selected to have their collections produced and commercialized by 21 Sèvres. The winner, who will also get a 300,000 euro grant and a one-year mentorship provided by a dedicated LVMH team, will be announced in June. Three other finalists will receive 10,000 euros each and the chance to work for one of the company’s luxury fashion houses.
2019 LVMF Prize for Young Fashion Designers semi-finalists:
- Emeric Tchatchoua
- Kunihiko Morinaga
- Bethany Williams
- Emily Adams Bode
- Boramy Viguier
- Duran Lantink
- Eftychia Karamolegkou
- Kévin Germanier
- Hed Mayner
- Caroline Hu
- Kiko Kostadinov
- Kenneth Izedonmwen
- Marie-Eve Lecavalier
- Paria Farzaneh
- Spencer Phipps
- Richard Malone