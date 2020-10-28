Lyst Index: Gucci dethrones Nike as world's hottest brand

Gucci has been crowned the world’s hottest brand according to fashion shopping platform Lyst’s most recent index, dethroning US sportswear giant Nike which topped the list in Q2.

The Lyst 2020 Q3 index named Gucci the planet’s hottest brand in a quarter that saw the luxury Italian label livestream its Epilogue collection in July, with worldwide views exceeding 35 million - its most-watched digital event to date. Pageviews at the brand soared 52 percent year-on-year in the quarter.

Off-White - which opened new stores in London, Miami and Milan, and whose founder Virgil Abloh launched a 1 million dollar scholarship fund for Black fashion students in the quarter - retained second position on the list, while Nike - which reported an 82 percent jump in digital sales and launched its first dedicated maternity collection - dropped two places to third position.

The following 17 hottest brands in the top 20 were Prada, Balenciaga, Fendi, Versace, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Valentino, Jacquemus, Burberry, Moncler, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Balmain, Adidas, Givenchy, Fear of God, Marine Serre.

Breaking it down by products, Telfar’s 150 dollar shopping bag was named the hottest women’s item in the world, followed by the Marine Serre crescent moon stretch top, the Jacquemus Le Bob bucket hat, Bottega Veneta Tire boots and the House of Sunny Hockney Dress.

In menswear, the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers took the top spot, followed by Birkenstock Boston clogs, Nike Tech Fleece joggers, UGG Scuff Deco slippers, Balenciaga logo tennis socks and the Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 Cactus Trails sneakers.

Covid-19 doesn’t deter fashion shoppers

While Covid-19 continued to disrupt the industry in Q3, Lyst highlighted that there was still a lot to be positive about. “If early lockdown saw consumer confidence falter, and preferences pivot towards loungewear and activewear, the third quarter of the year painted a sunnier picture, all things considered,” the company said.

“A greater proportion of spending is happening online, there is still a bias towards less formal styles, and brands which lack a distinctive personality are suffering. But for those which combine a strong point of view with a robust approach to digital, there is reason for optimism.

“Despite gloomy predictions in recent months, and some commentators asking if people will ever dress up again, there are clear signals that consumers still love fashion - and not just sweatpants or hoodies. Shoppers are willing to spend on brands that spark excitement and joy, while categories associated with life B.C. such as bags and high heels are rising again, global uncertainty notwithstanding.”

Lyst creates its indexes by filtering more than eight million items by volume of social media mentions, searches, page views, interactions and sales across thousands of online stores.