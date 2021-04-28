Lyst Index: Gucci remains hottest brand, Nike jumps up rankings

Gucci has retained its position as the world’s hottest brand according to fashion shopping platform Lyst’s most recent index, while Nike jumped up nine spots to take second place.

Italian luxury label Gucci remained popular online in the first quarter of the year, with additional buzz being generated by a picture of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on the set of the House of Gucci movie. The photo amassed 4.3 million likes on Instagram.

Nike came in second spot thanks to continued demand for fitness wear combined with newsworthy moments such as the launch of its first hands-free shoes, Go FlyEase, and a legal battle with music artist Lil Nas X over his unauthorised use of Nike’s sneakers.

Another big winner this quarter was Dior, which entered The Lyst Index for the first time to come in third place. It didn’t make the ranking in previous editions due to its distribution model.

The following 17 hottest brands in the top 20 were Balenciaga, Moncler, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Off-White, Versace, Burberry, Fendi, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Loewe, Givenchy, Jacquemus and Balmain.

Adidas, Fear of God and Marine Serre slipped off the list this quarter.

Luxury’s top Q1 products:

Breaking it down by products, The North Face x Gucci GG canvas bomber jacket was the hottest women’s item, followed by the Hermès pre-owned Kelly bag, the Bottega Veneta Lug boot, the Prada re-edition 2005 nylon bag, and the Attico Devon mules.

In menswear, the Adidas Yeezy 450 sneakers took the top spot, followed by the Moncler Gui vest, the Prada logo bucket hat, the Nike Dunk Low sneakers, and the Arc’teryx Beta AR jacket.

“Brands face headwinds from economic uncertainty, the slow resumption of travel, and a third wave of Covid-19 in Europe. Still, there are signs of consumer optimism following the vaccine roll-out and anticipated opening-up in many markets,” Lyst said in the report.

“Some commentators have asked whether shoppers will divert spending from fashion to travel and experiences in the coming months. For now there are signs of pent-up demand being released for items beyond loungewear. The future for fashion brands seems a little brighter.”