Lyst reveals top 5 sneaker searches of 2019

New York - Sneakers are already the most popular fashion item of 2019. According to research compiled by fashion search engine Lyst, one million shoppers look for a new pair of sneakers each month. The category drove in over 17,000 searches on Lyst in the past week.

To keep up with the growing sneaker market, Lyst is working to assemble a team of sneaker experts. Its new Sneaker Intelligence Unit seeks to find team members through a test on sneaker culture. Participants who perform best on the test can apply to join the team, advising Lyst on sneaker trends and reports.

With its current knowledge of sneaker trends, Lyst pulled together the top five sneakers its users are searching to better understand the top styles consumers are wanting for the coming year.

Alexander McQueen Oversized Sneakers

Coming in at the top of the list, a black and white oversized pair of sneakers from Alexander McQueen experienced a search increase of 146.6 percent in the first weeks of 2019. The pair is a contemporary take on a more common sneaker form, with an oversized sole that raises to a platform height of 1.25 inches. The shoe retails for 575 dollars.

Gucci Flashtreck Sneakers

Number two on the list is much more flashy. The Flashtreck Sneakers from Gucci also feature a sizeable platform sole, theirs at 2 inches high. They're adorned with over-the-top crystal embellishments and an upper made from multi-colored metallic leather. These sneakers sell for 1,590 dollars and garnered 3,741 searches in a single week.

Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers

Keeping with the oversized soul trend, the third most popular sneaker, this one by Balenciaga, costs 650 dollars and sits on a chunky sole with a mesh leather upper. This pair sells for 950 dollars. it was a global bestseller last year, and projected to continue as such this year.

Gucci Ace Embroidered Sneakers

Consumers love Gucci sneakers. Number four on the list is also Gucci's second most searched sneaker. The pair is one of the brand's most recognizable footwear styles, featuring its signature green and red stripe detailing on its leather upper. The Ace sneaker costs 650 dollars and was searched over 2,500 times on Lyst in a single week.

Balenciaga Speed Sneakers

Another fan favorite from Balenciaga, the Speed Sneaker also has an exaggerated sole, juxtaposed with a slim, knitted sock effect at the upper. Retailing for 770 dollars, these sneakers saw over 3,800 online searches and have already sold out from Balenciaga's e-commerce site.

Photos: Alexander McQueen website, Gucci website, Balenciaga website