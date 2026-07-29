Macromedia fashion graduates explore identity, technology, and culture on the runway

HAMBURG, Germany — Sixteen graduating fashion designers from Macromedia University of Applied Sciences presented collections exploring themes including gender identity, social media, cultural heritage, and women's sport during the university's annual Fashion Design graduation show.

Held in Hamburg, the event featured approximately 120 runway looks and attracted more than 550 guests. The collections reflected a range of contemporary social and cultural issues, demonstrating how emerging designers are using fashion as a medium for personal expression and social commentary.

Among the featured collections was "The Shape Between" by Laura-Marie May, which examined the relationship between fashion and gender identity. Drawing inspiration from philosopher Judith Butler, the collection questioned binary understandings of gender through bold colors and pop-art influences while emphasizing self-expression, queer visibility, and body acceptance. One of the runway looks was presented by a drag performer.

Alexander Ilenser's collection, "Internet Kid," focused on the influence of social media platforms and digital algorithms on fashion and identity. Incorporating neon colors, glitch-inspired graphics, and digital aesthetics, the collection explored how online environments increasingly shape visual culture and self-perception.

The concept of representation in fashion photography was central to "State of Gaze," a collection by Laurin Werwinski. The work examined the idea of the female gaze and considered how perspectives on femininity, the body, and visual representation have evolved, particularly in the years following the #MeToo movement.

Designer Anh Truong explored questions of cultural identity in "Legacy," blending traditional Vietnamese dress with contemporary hip-hop streetwear. The collection reinterpreted elements of the áo dài through modern silhouettes and was developed in collaboration with the dance crew Out of Zone, combining fashion with movement and performance.

Women's football served as the inspiration for Sarah Homann's "FC Samba League." Influenced by Brazilian colors and football culture, the collection merged sportswear elements with feminine tailoring while highlighting the growing cultural visibility of women's football.

According to Macromedia University, the graduation collections were developed over several months, with students independently completing every stage of the design process, from research and concept development to material selection, pattern making, garment construction, and final presentation.

The graduation show marked the conclusion of the Fashion Design program for the participating students and showcased a broad range of creative approaches to contemporary fashion design.

Macromedia University of Applied Sciences is a private university in Germany with campuses in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Freiburg, and Hanover. The institution enrolls approximately 5,500 students and offers bachelor's and master's degree programs in fields including design, media, communication, technology, psychology, journalism, film, fashion, music, and business.