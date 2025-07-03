Macron extends partnership with Crystal Palace Football Club

Italian sportswear manufacturer Macron has expanded its partnership with Crystal Palace Football Club. The multi-year extension builds on the duo’s ongoing relationship, first established in 2022.

Macron and Palace have since worked together on creating kits that celebrate the club’s identity, including the FA Cup-winning shirt. Through the extended agreement, Macron is to continue supplying Match Day kits, training wear, travel garments and accessories for both players and fans.

In a statement, Macron chief executive officer, Gianluca Pavanello, said the company was “delighted to continue this successful journey together and to celebrate future victories on the pitch, while growing together through a shared path inspired by values such as loyalty, determination, passion, sacrifice and respect”.

Pavanello added: “These values drive us to create collections that are ever more exclusive, captivating, and high-performing in terms of designs, lines, graphics and symbols that proudly express the spirit and sense of belonging to these colours.”

Macron and Palace said preparations were already underway for future collections that intend to combine high-performance materials with a deep connection to the club’s heritage.