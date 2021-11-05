Macy’s launches collection with Sofia Richie

Macy’s has released a limited edition collection in collaboration with Sofia Richie.

The collection was created in partnership with Reunited Clothing, and features 36 styles. Called the Sofia Richie x bar III, the pieces are mainly in neutral colours and include graphic prints.

“The Sofia Richie x bar III collection allows me to bring my personal style to my followers,” said Richie. “I want customers to find easy, chic pieces to incorporate in their wardrobes.”

The collection contains silhouettes in knits, faux leather outerwear and matching sets, featuring runway trends that can be used as both winter and fall pieces. There are a variety of styles available, for both warmer and colder climates.

“We are excited to launch our collaboration with Sofia Richie for bar III. This collection brings her impeccable personal style directly to Macy’s fashion consumer through the lens of the season’s key trends,” said vice president of Macy’s Fashion Office, Durand Guion.