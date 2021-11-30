Macy’s to donate to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Macy’s has pledged to donate up to 1 million dollars to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

As a part of its Believe campaign, Macy’s will donate 1 dollar for every letter to Santa that is sent online on its website. However, during National Believe Week, which runs from November 29 to Decembre 4, Macy’s will donate 2 dollars for every letter collected during that time.

Make-A-Wish chapters will host letter writing parties, and encourage sending letters in. Macy’s will also help to grant three wishes for three children, including 4 year old Abi, diagnosed with a blood disorder and wished “to be on a Macy’s billboard.”

“Each holiday season, we are awed by the outpouring of support from our customers and colleagues who write their letters to Santa and help us raise millions of dollars for our friends at Make-A-Wish,” said senior director of communications, giving and volunteerism at Macy’s, Sam Di Scipio. “Through Macy’s Believe campaign, we can grant wishes that renew hope and transform the lives of children battling critical illnesses.”

Macy’s will also provide resources and lesson plans through its Macy’s Believe Teacher and Parent Engagement Toolkit. The brand wishes to promote virtual learning and make it a more engaging and fun process for children.

The educational materials containing writing guides, holiday activities and other projects that show children the importance of giving back.

Since 2003, Macy’s has donated over 173 million dollars to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, impacting more than 3.2 million people. The brand’s Believe campaign, which occurs annually, has helped raise 25 million dollars.