MAE to host runway show in August

MAE couture show will be held in New Delhi on August 9 and 10. MAE couture show is designed to celebrate India’s rich fashion history. Looking to India’s textile and design heritage, the event will focus on traditional and fusion wear that features techniques and silhouettes from across India.

The runway show will feature some of India’s house names including Ashima-Leena, House of Anita Dongre, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, and Varun Bahl. A Gennex show is also scheduled to feature new designers to give them a platform from which to launch their nascent careers. Both garments and jewelry will be on display at the event.

MAE couture show will be organised in association with Red Rocks Entertainment. Red Rocks Entertainment has curated some of the biggest concerts in India and strives to combine world-class production values with talent and provide unparalleled entertainment experiences to all viewers. Fashion in India has a history of over a thousand years, owing its roots to unique traditions and Indian culture. Every state has a textile heritage that remains rich and varied in forms of traditional outfits, fabrics, and embroideries.