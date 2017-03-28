Maiden IIFW turns up the heat with unlimited glamour and style

The first edition of India Intimate Fashion Week wrapped up recently in Mumbai. The most awaited and India first fashion extravaganza of the year, IIFW turned out to be a grand affair with the super models turning up the heat and setting the ramp on fire. Showcasing prêt collections of India’s leading lingerie and resort wear designers like Nidhi Munnim, Karishma Jumani, Keith Jackson, Rajiv Mehta and jewellery designer Mona Shroff etc, the alluring event concluded on a mesmerising high.

Showcasing the lingerie expanse

The first edition of India Intimate Fashion Week was kickstarted by Sanghai based Fashion Designer of Indian Origin, Keith Jackson who showcased his intimate wear and evening/cocktail gown collection under his brand ‘La Joli’. Miss Manipur 2016 Phapha Cara Ge Gachui walked the ramp as showstopper. This was followed by a stellar showcase by ‘La Intimo’, a brand that specialises in intimate clothing. La Intimo showcased an elegant collection of undergarments which included both men and women’s wear, showcasing the finest intimate apparel of all shapes and sizes.

IIFW upped the glam quotient with a ravishing jewellery line by internationally acclaimed jewellery designer Mona Shroff who brought her fine line of jewellery during the show. The show was followed by Karishma Jumani, who featured her collection at the French-European-Indian Fashion Week, 2016 in Paris, who showcased her latest resort wear collection of intimate wear ‘fairytale floral’ under her label ‘La Lencería’. Her collection pairs unusual forms of fresh flora with subtle and elegant style at the India Intimate Fashion Week. Reflecting the ‘Sun’s out, bra’s out’ trend this season, the collection walks you through the untrodden pathway to a secret garden where flowers catch the sunlight through the thicket and sprightly sprigs stretch forth unabashed.

Triumph’s new collection

Triumph International, the leading women’s inner wear brand in India, presented an exclusive line of high quality, fashionable and comfortable womens’ wear which turned out to be a major highlight of the show. Their Body Make-up Lace Collection, Magic wire collection, Beauty-full collection and many more during the show. Jennifer Kapasi, Commercial Director, India and Sri Lanka, Triumph International, said, “The India Intimate Fashion Week 2017 is an endeavour to bring together the best of India and Global intimate wear designers and brands on a single platform. We being one of world’s leading manufacturers of lingerie, are thrilled to be part of this event.”

Grand Finale

Nidhi Mumnim’s inspiring swimwear, resortwear and sportswear collection added a high with oomph and allure to the grand finale. Her collection was inspired by strange beauty of the deep sea illustrating a dark and enigmatic mood to the line. Tropic inspired beach swimwear abd athleisure looks morph into sophisticated resortwear. Nidhi’s show was opened by famous Indian model and beauty queen from Odisha, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa. Bollywood actress and model Dipannita Sharma walked the ramp as showstopper. And as the designer explained “My collection breaks the conventional boundaries by ease of wear, drape and use. The idea was simple; to let everyone be comfortable in their own skin.”

India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW) is a platform designed to shed a powerful spotlight on all facets of the intimate apparel and personal care industry. The event exposes both emerging and established brands and designers, manufacturers and distributors from India and around the globe, spanning market categories of lingerie, loungewear, sleepwear, legwear, lingerie accessories, men’s underwear, swimwear, beachwear, shapewear and more. India Intimate Fashion Week is also taking immense endeavours to let India speak its mind about this world largest industry and become shy-away so that we can involve and nurture the emerging talent in this massive industry to command a bold stand.