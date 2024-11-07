Maison Margiela expands fur-free policy to include angora

Luxury fashion house Maison Margiela has reportedly promised to “no longer source angora rabbit fur for future collections”, according to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The French label decided to impose the ban following a request by the animal welfare organisation, a press release read.

The exclusion of angora marks an expansion on a wider fur ban that had already been in place at the brand since 2018, when its creative director John Galliano declared at the time: “You can be outrageous and fun without fur.”

PETA’s vice president of corporate projects, Yvonne Taylor, celebrated this latest milestone and the expansion of Margiela’s fur-free policy, yet stated in the release: “This cruelly produced yarn has all but disappeared from fashion, and we are urging any designer still using it to follow in Maison Margiela’s footsteps.”

Maison Margiela joins the likes of Valentino, Saint Laurent, Burberry and Armani in implementing an angora fur-ban following pressure from PETA representatives, however some have been admittedly lax in carrying out such measures.

In April 2023, Kering was understood to be “re-banning” angora and rabbit felt across its brands following renewed concern from PETA after Gucci was found to be selling rabbit felt hats as part of a new collection. The Italian label sparked outrage from onlookers, and seemingly went against Kering’s initial fur ban in 2017 that it had later recommitted to in 2021.