Maison Margiela's 'Line 2' debuts with art installation in Hannam

Belgian fashion house Maison Margiela launches ‘Line 2’. The brand adds a new line that “anchors the exchange between fashion and culture”, according to the press release.

Specifically, the line will be a platform for “creative collaborations”. The number two has been chosen for the idea of “merging two minds to create a new result”.

The first expression of ‘Line 2’ is an art installation created by visual artist Heemin Chung and sound artist Joyul. They drew inspiration from the theme of Maison Margiela’s autumn/winter 2025 collection. The installation will be on display at the brand’s flagship store in Hannam.

Maison Margiela has been using the ‘Margiela numbers’ since 1997. The coding serves as an index system for product lines, as well as a brand indication without using a logo. Each number, ranging from zero to 23, corresponds to a line within the Maison’s structure, from haute couture and ready-to-wear to accessories and fragrances. The number two has not been used until now.