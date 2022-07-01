Making the Cut names season 3 designers

Prime Video’s fashion competition Making the Cut has named the 10 designers competing on season three to win one million US dollars, including fashion talent from the UK, US, Canada, Brazil, and Switzerland.

The TV series premiers this August globally on Prime Video and will feature British designer Georgia Hardinge, alongside American talent Ciara Chyanne Morgan, Curtis Cassell, Emily Bargeron, Gabriella Meyer, Jeanette Limas and Sienna Li, and designers Rafael Chaouiche from Brazil, Canadian designer Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert and Yannik Zamboni from Switzerland.

In each episode, the designers will face challenges and assignments that will test their design skills and their abilities to run all aspects of a fashion business. They will be judged by a panel including actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, as well as a host of guest judges such as A-List stylist Jason Bolden, fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye and popstars Chloe x Halle.

Image: Prime Video; Making the Cut

The new season will drop two episodes each week, starting from August 19, with the final and winner named on September 9.

The winner will receive one million US dollars to invest in their business, alongside mentorship from Amazon Fashion and have the chance to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.

In addition, the series will be “instantly shoppable” with winning looks from each episode set to be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

Making the Cut is hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Previous winners include Andrea Pitter and Jonny Cota.