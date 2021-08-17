Malone Souliers to partner with Netflix’s Bridgerton on shoe collection

Bridgerton fans will soon be able to wear shoes just like Lady Whistledown herself. In partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, footwear design house Malone Souliers will be launching an exclusive 15 piece capsule collection inspired by looks from the period drama series.

The collaboration merges the cordwainer craft of Malone Souliers with the Regency era styling of Bridgerton. The whimsical collection will include a range of footwear and accessories reminiscent of the reimagined historical world in the show. Combined with Malone Soulier’s signature styles, designs will consist of dramatic feathering, sparkly embellishments and plenty of jacquards.

“I’m a huge fan of Bridgerton,” said Alice Malone, creative director and founder of Malone Souliers, in a statement. “It revisits the past with a sense of revolution and joy, which is exactly how I approach shoemaking. This partnership has been fascinating from a design perspective, allowing us to embrace the pomp and unabashed splendour of Regency fashion. But it also has felt like such a natural fit. I’m always inspired by the creative possibilities we can find in our past, but, also, the importance of always being innovative and daring in my work. For me, Bridgerton sums up both these impulses – and has a lot of fun doing it. I can’t wait to see where the partnership will go next.”

Image: Shondaland

The global media company Shondaland has previously stated its commitment to bring viewer experience beyond the screen, making this collaboration fitting to this long-standing goal. In earlier socially driven projects, the media house has collaborated with brands such as Dove and The Little Market, with campaigns supporting nonprofit organisations while also bringing its media series’ to life.

Sandie Baily, Shondaland’s chief design and digital media officer, said: “From the very beginning, we at Shondaland approached Bridgerton through a modern and innovative lens, and our approach to the series’ Regency fashion reflects this perspective. Similarly, Malone Souliers’ daring approach to shoemaking and design is what drew us to this partnership, and we hope fans are as excited as we are for this collection.”

Styles will be available for both men and women, offering options for a wide range of fans, with the official launch coming early next year.