Mango launches ‘Craft Your Future’ programme to train next generation of fashion craft professionals

International fashion brand Mango has launched Craft Your Future, a new education programme designed to strengthen craftsmanship and technical skills in the fashion industry. The initiative, developed in collaboration with LCI Barcelona School of Design, aims to train emerging professionals in pattern making, industrial garment construction, digital prototyping and quality control.

The five-month course, subsidised by Mango and held at LCI Barcelona’s campus, brings together around 20 participants, including fashion design students seeking specialist technical training and young professionals updating their expertise. The programme combines practical, real-world training with collaborative projects that address current industry challenges, including sustainability and digital innovation.

The initiative is part of Mango’s 4E Strategic Plan, specifically the Elevate pillar, which emphasises craftsmanship, aspirational design and quality rooted in the brand’s Barcelona heritage. Mango executives say the programme is intended to support generational renewal in essential fashion disciplines and offer young talent professional development opportunities.

Participants will complete a final project and present prototypes before a professional panel of judges, further bridging education with industry experience.