Mango launches Teen category for ages 11-15

Mango has extended its kidswear category to include adolescents aged 11 to 15.

The new Teen category has a focus on casualwear, “while leaving room for personal expression among this age group, as they begin to define their own style”. The collection also features formal lines.

Mango Teen has initially launched in selected stores in several countries, including the UK, US and Spain, before being gradually rolled out to other countries.

Launched in 2013, Mango Kids is currently present in over 70 countries and has over 530 stores worldwide. Together with the company’s Man and Violeta categories, it accounted for 18 percent of sales last year.