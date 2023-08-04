Mango opens first Texas location

European retailer Mango has unveiled a new location in Texas, the first in the state.

Located at the Memorial City Mall in West Houston, the 3767-square-foot space exclusively carries womenswear. Designed in Mediterranean-inspired New Med style, the store features warm neutrals and natural materials that evoke the company’s Spanish origins.

With ten existing locations so far, Mango has been expanding in the United States with targets to open up to 30 new stores by 2024— a projected 40 total.

“After the excellent reception of Mango in New York and Miami, we are very excited to bring the brand experience physically for the first time in Texas,” said Daniel López, Mango’s Director of Expansion and Franchises. “We have an ambitious development plan for the coming months,” he continued, noting future arrivals in the Texan cities of Dallas, Frisco, Houston, and San Antonio.

Following the 2022 opening of the New York City flagship store on Fifth Avenue, Mango is now setting its sights on the American west and south as the country stands as a key market for the company. 15 new stores will be added to the roster this year, with several openings planned in Georgia and California on the near horizon.