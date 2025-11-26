Mango Partners with UNHCR to support university scholarships for young refugees

Mango has formalised a new partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to support access to higher education for young refugees through the DAFI scholarship programme. The collaboration, running from 2025 to 2027, marks the first time the company has joined UNHCR on an educational initiative.

Under the agreement, Mango will help fund approximately 100 university scholarships for refugee students, with a strong focus on supporting women. By 2027, the partnership will provide 69 full scholarships covering full degree programmes and 27 final-year scholarships for students close to graduation.

Mango’s Chairman and CEO, Toni Ruiz, said the initiative directly reflects the company’s commitment to female empowerment and equal opportunities. He noted that women make up 80 percent of Mango’s workforce and 40 percent of its Executive Committee. “Through initiatives like this, we want to empower all women who lack access to higher education and thus facilitate their greater autonomy and development,” he said.

Francesco Sciacca, Director General of the Spanish Committee for UNHCR, said Mango’s support will allow young refugees “to aim higher and dream of a future in which they can study, work and contribute to society.”

A significant proportion of scholarship recipients are expected to be based in Asia, particularly Rohingya women from Afghanistan and Myanmar living in India, as well as Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

The DAFI programme—founded in 1992—has supported more than 27,200 young refugees in 54 countries. In 2024, women represented 54 percent of DAFI scholars in Asia, the highest participation rate since the programme began.

Mango’s involvement forms part of its broader Social Action strategy, which focuses on inclusion, diversity and long-term social development aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.