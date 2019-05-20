Mango reduces water consumption in jeans production by nearly 4 million litres

Spanish fashion company Mango has introduced new techniques in the production of its SS19 season jeans which have cut down water consumption by up to 10 litres per garment.

After analysing its water consumption, the company detected that cotton production and finishing processes accounted for 90 percent of water consumption. In a bid to reduce its water footprint, Mango teamed up with experts in the field to develop two initiatives. The consumption of water, energy and chemicals has been reduced through the introduction of ECOWASH technology, by the company Jeanologia. The consumption of water and chemicals has also been reduced through the incorporation of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) in garments, which encourages the use of sustainable cotton farming techniques, while additionally guaranteeing workers’ health and safety.

The company has introduced the new techniques in the production of its SS19 season jeans and managed to reduce water consumption by up to 10 litres per garment, while for models such as Boy and Straight, water consumption has been decreased by up to 16.5 litres. The company now says 38 percent of its SS19 jeans collection has sustainable characteristics and this figure is expected to increase to over 50 percent for the coming season.

Mango also announced the launch of its Committed 2019 collection, a capsule first introduced by the brand in 2017 made up of a selection of “environmentally-committed” designs using recycled fabrics and sustainable fibres such as BCI certified cotton, Greencel, and Tencel Lyocell.

The company said in a release: “The desire to continue creating aware fashion has prompted Mango to endorse its pledge to increasing the proportion of sustainable fibres and to set the target of a 50 percent sustainable use of cotton by 2022.