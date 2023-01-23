Mango unveils denim collection utilising 'circularity criteria'

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has revealed a new denim collection it said it has developed using a set of circularity criteria designed to make the garments easier to use and recycle.

The feature comes as the company looks to continue pushing its newly formed goals as outlined in its sustainability strategy, ‘Sustainable Vision 2030’, through which it cited the introduction of circular design criteria as one of its main missions.

The new collection covers various Mango Woman garments in denim, including trousers, skirts, jumpsuits, gilets and cropped jackets, in both indigo and black.

Mango's denim collection utilising circular criteria in production. Image: Mango

Each of the pieces have been designed using 100 percent cotton, 20 percent of which is recycled, a press release noted, with elements like rivets removed.

Additionally, Mango stated that the designs were created using 3D digital design technology in an attempt to reduce product samples and, therefore, waste.

Inside the items, a diagram explains the brand’s circular design to customers, further expelling the need for paper labels.

As part of its sustainability strategy, Mango noted that over the next few years it is aiming to further increase circular design in its products, either through producing garments that are easier to recycle, committing to durability or using methods that create less waste.