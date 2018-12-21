Manish Malhotra to present bridal line at Aashni & Co Wedding Show ’19

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra will present his latest bridal collection at the UK’s leading, South Asian high fashion bridal and beauty extravaganza, Aashni & Co Wedding Show, at The Dorchester, Mayfair on January 13, 2019. Continuing to surpass itself and the expectations of discerning fashionista’s and brides-to-be annually, Aashni & Co Wedding Show 2019 will once again transform one of the world’s most iconic, luxury venue destinations into a wonderland of bridal and beauty luxe. Some of India and Pakistan’s most celebrated designers will present their latest bridal and couture collections on one high-end platform, from established A-list fashion houses to the most sought after new-gen talents.

Showcasing alongside them will be leading names in fine jewellery, accessories and wedding/ occasion services, with visitors having the opportunity of meeting their favorite designers and suppliers in person, accessibility being key to the show. Style council will also be provided during the day through a series of masterclasses with some of the most internationally respected names in styling, makeup artistry, wedding planning and the fashion and beauty blogosphere. The luxe backdrop of The Dorchester will be further transformed through floral styling and production design by Zita Elze, an award-winning artist, designer, teacher, creator of the Living Embroidery Bridal collection and design consultant.