Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock unveil shoe collaboration

Luxury footwear label Manolo Blahnik is teaming up with Birkenstock on a capsule collection to fuse its characteristic embellishments with the everyday comfort of the German brand.

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection reimagines classic Birkenstock styles with the regal design embellishments Blahnik is known for, with the first pieces to launch on March 24, with a second release slated for June featuring new styles.

Image: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock by Stefan Sieler

The first drop features three styles of the Birkenstock Arizona sandal, crafted in velvet fuchsia and blue, as well as black leather, all with crystal embellishments on the buckle, alongside velvet and leather versions of the Birkenstock Boston clog, also embellished with crystals.

All the styles will be packaged in an exclusive polka-dot shoebox and special dust bag, following traditional Manolo Blahnik design.

Image: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock

Commenting on the collaboration, Manolo Blahnik, said in a statement: “Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!!). I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful!”

The collaboration comes after Blahnik and his niece, Kristina Blahnik, chief executive of the footwear brand, starred in Birkenstock’s spring/summer 2020 campaign where the pair were photographed in the brand’s first store on Old Church Street in London wearing their own pair of Birkenstocks.

Kristina Blahnik said: “Birkenstock share both brand and core design values much like our own and it has been a joy to bring this to life in the new Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection. Timeless, high-quality designs, crafted to be treasured and enjoyed is what we set out to create and I am delighted with the outcome.”

Image: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock by Stefan Sieler

Birkenstock chief executive Oliver Reicher added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Manolo Blahnik, whose unrivalled craftsmanship has long set the bar for shoemaking. This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level.”

The first release of the collaboration will be available from March 24 at Manolo Blahnik locations, its website, 1774.com and other select retailers worldwide.

Image: Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock by Stefan Sieler