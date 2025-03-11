Manolo Blahnik launches scholarship fund at London College of Fashion

Footwear brand Manolo Blahnik has introduced a new scholarship initiative at London College of Fashion (LCF), University of the Arts London (UAL), as part of a multi-year commitment associated with its philanthropic arm, the Manolo Blahnik Foundation.

The Manolo Blahnik Scholarship is open to UK and international students studying at LCF’s School of Design and Technology, and is designed to be an annual contribution towards a student’s tuition, living expenses and course costs for the duration of a three year study.

An inaugural recipient has been named as a current first year student on the BA undergraduate (Hons) Cordwainers Footwear course, however in future years the intention is to make the scholarship available to applicants across more courses prior to accepting their place at LCF.

In a release, dean of LCF’s School of Design and Technology, Claudine Rousseau, expressed gratitude for the support, adding: “This scholarship is an extraordinary opportunity for talented students who may otherwise face financial barriers in pursuing their creative ambitions.

“It is also a significant step towards widening participation and ensuring that diverse voices and perspectives continue to shape the future of heritage crafts.”

In her own statement, the brand’s CEO and trustee of the foundation, Kristina Blahnik, said: “UAL is one of the world’s leading multi-disciplinary creative universities, and to be able to help remove financial barriers for both UK and international students marks an incredibly proud moment for the Manolo Blahnik Foundation and our family.

“Supporting the next generation of creatives has been a lifelong dream, and to do so through the exceptional framework of UAL is a truly rewarding and fulfilling opportunity.”