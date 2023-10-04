Manolo Blahnik spotlights craftsmanship with new VR experience

Luxury footwear and accessories brand Blahnik is celebrating artistry and artisans with its new virtual room in its online archives, alongside a new multisensory experience opening at Xydrobe Mayfair later in the month.

‘The Manolo Blahnik Archives, The Craft’ virtual experience on the brand’s website will focus on showcasing eight key areas of shoemaking, following Blahnik’s creative process from the sketch to the atelier in Italy.

The virtual archives begin with ‘The Design,’ where fans can follow the journey of five shoes, one shoe from each decade of the footwear designer’s career, followed by ‘Construction,’ illustrating the components that make up Blahnik’s iconic styles.

There is also a section dedicated to ‘Techniques’ taking a closer look at the functional and decorative accessories in his designs, including embroidery, beading, patchwork, buckles and tassels, as well as one charting ‘Materials,’ sharing how Blahnik sources satin, taffeta and silk.

One of the highlights is the making of the brand’s ‘Hangisi,’ where fans can step inside the atelier as it is made in Italy and witness the more than 60 steps it takes to make one of the brand’s most iconic styles.

In addition, there is a section dedicated to ‘Men’s,’ highlighting how Blahnik began his career creating men’s shoes for his closest friends, as well as the relaunch of the brand’s men’s collection in 2018.

Manolo Blahnik to open multisensory virtual reality and physical experience with Xydrobe

The Manolo Blahnik Xydrobe Experience Credits: Manolo Blahnik

The space has been designed by chief executive officer Kristina Blahnik with the walls of the virtual space covered in the house’s signature polka-dot motif, with a replica of the designer’s desk acting as the centre point of the experience, acting as a wayfinder for viewers to other rooms within the world of Manolo.

Commenting on the launch, Blahnik, said in a statement: “The development of this digital space has been a passion of mine for many years. To finally bring it to life in 2021 was a dream come true and now to be adding a further room this year, highlighting a key pillar of our business, is another milestone I’m incredibly proud of.

“We hope to educate you on our wonderful and skilled craft of shoemaking and show you firsthand how our dedicated artisans bring Manolo’s iconic collections to life. Craftsmanship really is and always will be at the heart of everything we do.”

The company is also launching its first multisensory virtual reality and physical experience with Xydrobe at its new Mayfair flagship location in London. The ‘The Craft’ experience launches at Xydrobe on October 21 with 1,000 complimentary tickets available. The 45-minute immersive experience within the store will feature a private VR experience, bespoke refreshments, branded keepsakes, as well as an exclusive exhibit surrounding the virtual content. A physical launch is also expected in New York.