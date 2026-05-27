Manomama goes viral with ‘FCKAFD’ jeans

Augsburg (Germany) - Magnus Trinkwalder from the German textile company Manomama initially just wanted to make a statement on LinkedIn. He aimed to stand against right-wing extremism and for social responsibility and corporate accountability. Therefore he digitally added the lettering ‘FCKAFD’ to a pair of jeans from the company's own collection. He had not anticipated the response.

“I was completely overwhelmed with messages in the following hours,” says Trinkwalder. Numerous readers of the post wanted to know if and where the jeans were available. It quickly became clear to Manomama that the style should actually be produced. The concept was established within a few hours. The project can be implemented at short notice because the entire supply chain for the jeans, from the denim to the sewing thread, is based in Germany and production takes place in Augsburg, Bavaria. “We spoke to our ribbon weaver about how quickly he could produce the FCKAFD tape, and he immediately gave us the green light,” explains Trinkwalder.

The company is collecting pre-orders via manomama.de/fckafd until the end of May. Production is set to begin once 200 pairs of jeans have been ordered. Just 24 hours after the launch, 170 orders had already been placed.

Sustainable, regional and socially oriented

Manomama was founded in 2010 by Sina Trinkwalder, the mother of Magnus Trinkwalder. The idea was to show that textile production is economically viable in Germany. Since then, the company has stood for sustainable fashion, regional manufacturing and social responsibility. It specifically employs people who have difficulty finding opportunities in the regular job market, including refugees who are targeted by right-wing groups. Around 60 employees currently work for Manomama in Augsburg.

In addition to organic cotton shopping bags for large retail chains and various upcycling projects, denim production is at the core of Manomama's operations. The ‘Augsburgdenim’ line includes four jeans models each for women and men, as well as overshirts, hoodies, T-shirts and accessories. The products are sold in the company's own shop in Augsburg city centre and via its online store.

The company has not shied away from making political statements for years. Taking a public stance against the right repeatedly leads to hostility, says Magnus Trinkwalder, “including hate mail and death threats”. He does not want to be intimidated by this. “We represent the mid-market sector. We must take a clear position, as we are doing nothing more than giving a chance to people who have a harder time in life than others.”