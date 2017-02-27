March edition of Amazon India fashion to be for four days

The next edition of Amazon India fashion week will be held in New Delhi from March 15 to 18, 2017. For the first time, the event will be held over four days instead of five. The opening day will be dedicated solely to Indian handloom and textiles.

The fashion week has been reduced from a five-day to a four-day affair, because all the show’s buyers come from outside and most of them want to start their day from Monday from their respective places — whether it is from Dubai, New York, London or Mumbai. Traditionally, the finale used to happen on a Sunday but Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) board members and designers felt Sunday was not the best day to conduct business-to-business activities as most of the buyers go back. /

The fashion week is dedicated to autumn/winter 2017. It is being organised by the FDCI in association with Maybelline New York. This is the first Amazon India fashion week after the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. But there has been apparently no drop in terms of number of stalls or the number of the people wanting to do shows. While designers will showcase for four days, there will be four or five shows of Pearl Academy on the fifth day.