Marchon Eyewear signs license agreement with DKNY and Donna Karan New York

Marchon Eyewear and G-III Apparel Group Ltd have entered a long-term, exclusive licensing agreement to manufacture and distribute eyewear for the brands DKNY and Donna Karan New York. The agreement encompasses both sun and optical eyewear. DKNY glasses will hit department stores, specialty stores and premium optical retailers worldwide by March 2019. Donna Karan New York styles are set to be rolled soon after, but the brands did not precise when.

”Our partnership with Marchon Eyewear is a great example of our ongoing strategy to maximize the worldwide reach of our iconic lifestyle brands, DKNY and Donna Karan New York”, said Jeffrey Goldfarb, Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group, in a statement. DKNY and Donna Karan New York are two of the brands in G-III Apparel Group’s portfolio, which also includes andrew Marc, Eliza J and Villebrequin.

Marchon Eyewear holds licensing agreements for several brands, including Calvin Klein, Chloé, Diane von Furstenberg, G-Star Raw, Liu Jo and Karl Lagerfeld, among many others. Its glasses and sunglasses are sold in more than 100 countries.