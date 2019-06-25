Marcolin announces eyewear license with Adidas

Marcolin Group, one of the leading eyewear companies, has entered into a licensing agreement with sportswear company Adidas to manufacture, market and sell eyewear products under the Adidas Badge of Sport and Originals labels.

The partnership, stretching until 2024, will see the first Adidas eyewear products hit the market beginning in 2020. Adidas Badge of Sport eyewear models will feature innovative manufacturing techniques and will be designed to provide a “comfortable fit, ensuring the ultimate vision and lens protection,” while the Originals collection will be inspired by street culture and “loyal to the DNA” of the brand.

“The ability to perfectly translate the core values of every brand into the eyewear category as well as its portfolio’s versatility, ranging from diffusion to luxury brands, has led Marcolin Group to partner with Adidas,” stated both brands in a statement.

Massimo Renon, chief executive of Marcolin Group, added: “Today’s sportswear embraces and influences the entire fashion and accessory industry and we are very excited to begin collaborating with a legendary brand as Adidas. This partnership represents a further milestone in our strategic view. We are adding an iconic brand to our portfolio, complementing our presence in the eyewear sporting goods industry.

“This agreement marks once again Marcolin Group’s targeted company strategy: to join with modern, global and unique brands that leverage their innovative DNA. We feel privileged to work together with Adidas and apply their philosophy in eyewear.”

The Marcolin portfolio includes Tod’s, Tom Ford, Ermenegildo Zegna, Roberto Cavalli, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Bally, Victoria’s Secret, Timberland, Gant, Skechers, and Moncler. In 2018, the company sold about 14.6 million eyeglasses.

Image: courtesy of Marcolin - Massimo Renon chef executive of Marcolin Group