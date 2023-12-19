Margiela returns, Iris Van Herpen's absence: Haute Couture Week schedule unveiled

The provisional schedule for the upcoming Haute Couture Week has been unveiled, with many of the regular attendees already in place, while others appear to be skipping the biannual fashion event.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the governing body for the French fashion industry, unveiled the lineup for the occasion, which is set to take place January 22 to 26, on the heels of the city’s men’s fashion week, the schedule of which was also revealed today.

Among the series of haute couture regulars returning for this season were that of Valentino, Chanel, Giambattista Valli, Viktor & Rolf, Jean Paul Gaultier and Schiaparelli, which will be kicking off the event with a show at 10am on January 22.

The week will be rounded out on the evening of January 26 with a show from Maison Margiela, which will be returning to the line up to exhibit its artisanal line.

While many of the fashion week’s big players are continuing their commitment, there were some noticeable absentees from the schedule.

Iris Van Herpen and Balenciaga were among those, as was Thom Browne and former Rochas creative director Charles de Vilmorin, both of whom had made their haute couture debuts last season.

While Balenciaga is less of a surprise in terms of absence, having previously set its sights on off-calendar events such as its most recent LA show, Iris Van Herpen is more unexpected.

The Dutch designer has appeared on the Haute Couture Week schedule for more than a decade, and has become one of the most memorable attendees in recent years.