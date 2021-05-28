Marimekko and Adidas collaborate to launch sportswear collection

Marimekko and Adidas have announced a debut collaboration, that combines the art of print and performance.

The limited-edition collection features a number of pieces with Marimekko’s bold and vibrant patterns made with the Adidas signature performance fabrics.

Sustainability was also a priority for both brands when collaborating. The collection consists of new materials such as recycled yarns and other methods to help reduce the environmental footprint.

Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, president and CEO of Marimekko said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to present our limited-edition collection with Adidas, in particular in a year when we celebrate Marimekko’s 70th anniversary. Since 1951, Marimekko’s purpose has centered around empowering people, and this collection brings this mission to life in a whole new, surprising but yet so natural way.

“Marimekko’s bold and distinct prints fit Adidas’s innovative sports apparel perfectly – this functional yet playful capsule aims to spark the joy of exploration in everyday life. We hope the Adidas x Marimekko collection will inspire many people all over the world.”

Josefine Aberg, VP of design at Adidas said in a statement: “As a Finnish native I have grown up with Marimekko and have always held their designs close to my heart. The opportunity to collaborate with them, a brand who shares the same values of combining functionality and style whilst using more sustainable materials and methods, felt like such an exciting and natural opportunity.”

Aberg added that the collection combines the best of Adidas’ expertise in sports performance fabrics and aims to inspire the inner explorer in all.

The collection will include performance and lifestyle pieces such as training products, swimwear, outerwear, shoes, and accessories. The products will be crafted with two iconic Marimekko patterns - annika rimala’s laine (wave) and maija louekari’s räsymatto (rag rug).

The debut line will be available from June 1 from both retailers.