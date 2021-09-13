Marimekko and Adidas team up for second limited edition collection

Finnish design company Marimekko has unveiled its second collaboration with sportswear giant Adidas, for a limited edition AW21 collection.

Bringing together streetwear and sportswear, the collection features a number of performance pieces that also aim to be functional for a range of different lifestyles, including training, tennis and swimwear. Hoodies, bike shorts, sweaters and joggers run alongside a selection of shoes and accessories incorporated into the collection.

The poppy inspired print by Marimekko’s late textile designer, Maija Isola, brought the homeware company into the spotlight back in the ’60s. It marks the first time Isola’s 1964 Unikko pattern has been used for sportswear, with the design being implemented into a number of the new collection’s pieces.

Image: Marimekko x Adidas

Additionally, select items on offer are made in part from recycled materials and Parley Ocean plastic, produced from upcycled plastic waste from various shorelines.

“We are excited to reunite with Adidas for this second limited edition collaboration and introduce our most iconic print design, Unikko, a true symbol of creativity, in sports apparel for the first time,” said Marimekko’s CEO, Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, in a statement. “The Marimekko x Adidas capsule embraces both brands’ commitment to sustainability, originality and empowerment, and we hope that the functional, yet playful products bring joy to everyday activities of people around the world.”

Image: Marimekko x Adidas

Earlier in the year, the distinctive brand’s collaborated on their debut collection bringing together the two’s signature styles for the first time. Products featured two of Marimekko’s iconic prints, including Annika Rimala’s Laine and Maija Louekari’s Räsymatto.

The new Marimekko x Adidas will be available from the end of September through both the Adidas and Marimekko websites, with the collection also to be available at select Adidas stores as well as Marimekko stores in the Asia-Pacific region.