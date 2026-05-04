Marimekko and Casetify announce limited-edition tech accessory collection

Finnish lifestyle design house Marimekko and Hong Kong-based tech accessory brand Casetify have announced a collaborative collection set to launch on May 18, 2026. The partnership integrates the heritage of Finnish printmaking with a range of modern lifestyle accessories.

The assortment features four distinct Marimekko prints, highlighting the brand’s long-standing history with floral motifs. The selection includes the iconic Unikko pattern created by Maija Isola in 1964, alongside two contemporary floral designs from 2024, Kukasta kukkaan and Lemmitty by Erja Hirvi. The classic Marimekko logo also appears across the range of products.

Marimekko and Casetify Credits: Marimekko and Casetify

Product range and distribution

The collection covers a variety of tech essentials, including phone cases, tablet covers, smartwatch straps, and cardholders. These items will be available globally through the Casetify online store. The collaboration aims to merge functional protection with the aesthetic self-expression favored by the global customer bases of both companies.

“We are thrilled to introduce our collaboration with Casetify, which brings the art of printmaking into everyday life in inspiring ways,” says Marimekko chief marketing officer Sanna-Kaisa Niikko. Niikko noted that the products are designed to serve as companions for both travel and daily routines, expressing optimism through color.

Strategic alignment for global markets

Casetify vice president of marketing Kei Chan described the partnership as a natural extension of the brand's mission to treat accessories as a canvas for self-expression. By utilizing the legendary prints of the Finnish design house, the tech-lifestyle brand provides its community with functional art for daily use.

Casetify, founded in 2011, has protected more than 20 million devices to date and operates over 75 retail locations, including its Casetify Studio spaces. Marimekko, established in 1951, reported net sales of 190 million euros in 2025, with a comparable operating profit margin of 17.1 percent.

The Finnish company continues to expand its international presence, currently operating more than 170 stores globally and maintaining e-commerce services in 39 countries. The group employs approximately 490 people and focuses its growth on Northern Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.