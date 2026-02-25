Marks & Spencer accelerates into Formula 1 with Williams Racing partnership

Marks & Spencer has signed a multiyear deal with Atlassian Williams F1 team, marking the British department store’s first move into Formula 1.

From the 2026 season, the retailer will become the team’s official travel kit partner, dressing the Williams team as they compete across 24 races in 21 countries on the Formula 1 calendar. The partnership will see Marks & Spencer design and supply the team’s travel wardrobe, including formalwear for leaders, drivers and engineers to wear at events and appearances throughout the season.

The collaboration will be celebrated through a series of activations during the F1 calendar, including moments at British Grand Prix at Silverstone, alongside behind-the-scenes content and fan-facing activity.

A British partnership with global reach

The deal brings together two British institutions with international recognition. Williams, founded in 1977, is one of Formula 1’s most successful and historic teams, while Marks & Spencer, now operating in more than 70 markets, sees the sport’s rapid global growth as a platform to extend its profile beyond core territories.

“The momentum behind Formula 1 has never been stronger,” Mitch Hughes, the retailer’s menswear director, told FashionUnited. “With M&S Fashion doubling down on broadening appeal and becoming a serious destination for style, this partnership is a natural fit for us.”

Hughes points to the evolution of the sport as a key factor. “I grew up watching the sport and today’s F1 is almost unrecognisable—broader, more diverse, and a sport that families enjoy watching together. Partnering with Williams allows us to extend our reach, broaden appeal and reach a new generation of customers.”

In his own statement, Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director at Atlassian Williams F1 Team, underlined the operational importance of the agreement: “With 24 races, multiple testing sessions, and hundreds of travelling team members, Travel Kit is a central part of how Atlassian Williams F1 Team shows up around the world. We are proud to work with M&S to create a kit that helps our team to look and feel their very best so that they can deliver real performance on and off the track.”

Performance-led tailoring

The partnership is timed alongside the launch of a new Marks & Spencer’s Autograph Performance collection, which will expand on the sportswear-focused line initially introduced to its own brand, Autograph, last year. The F1 range, however, looks to blend classic tailoring with technical fabric innovation, including wrinkle resistance, moisture wicking, and water-repellent finishes, all designed to cater to the demands of international travel and hybrid living.

For Hughes, venturing further into this field reflects a wider shift in menswear. “Autograph Performance was designed to bring together technical innovation and modern style. We’re seeing real demand from customers who want clothing that supports today’s hybrid, work–life–leisure way of living. It plays in a space that simply didn’t exist for us a few years ago.”

He added that sport is no longer a separate category but a broader cultural influence. “Sport-inspired design has moved well beyond the gym. It’s now a mainstream style driver. Autograph Performance taps directly into this shift.”

Redefining tailoring, not replacing it

The expansion of menswear, and the new cooperation with F1, comes as Marks & Spencer continues to build momentum in the category. The retailer now holds 10.4 percent of the UK menswear market, while its Autograph line, first launched in 2000, has quadrupled in value over the past three years.

Hughes is clear that this growth is not about abandoning formalwear, but evolving it. “Classic tailoring isn’t in structural decline—it’s being redefined. Customers still want modern, stylish clothing that looks sharp and feels refined, but they also expect it to keep up with real life and allow them to move seamlessly from work to travel to downtime.”

That mindset will be evident in the Williams travel wardrobe, defined by sharp, formal silhouettes engineered with performance fabrics. In turn, the demands placed on F1 teams subtly mirror those of today’s professional consumer, from constant movement to global travel and public visibility.

Rebalancing the menswear customer

The F1 partnership further supports Marks & Spencer’s ambition to rebalance its menswear demographic and grow its younger customer base, following the launch of dedicated M&S Men social channels.

“Becoming increasingly relevant to younger male customers is a central part of our long-term growth strategy,” Hughes said. “Our research shows our customers have a keen interest in sport—including F1—so entering partnerships in this space allows us to authentically show up where their passions lie.”

Looking ahead, Hughes sees growth across formal, casual, footwear and activewear as key pillars, supported by cultural alignment. “Showing up where our customers are and joining in on the conversations and cultural moments they care about is key.”

Formula 1 therefore serves as more than a sponsorship for Marks & Spencer. It’s an intentional and strategic play, positioning the retailer’s menswear category at the intersection of performance and the modern lifestyle, but on a global stage.