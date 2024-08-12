Marks & Spencer introduces stoma knicker range

British department store Marks & Spencer has revealed a new range of knickers for people with stomas as part of efforts by its in-house lingerie team to offer more accessible underwear options.

According to the company, it is the first UK high street retailer to introduce such products, the decision behind which was driven by the personal experiences of Jiggy Sohi, a Clothing and Home employee at Marks & Spencer’s London support centre, among other colleagues.

In a press release, Sohi noted the use of a stoma – a tool collecting bodily waste in place of a missing large intestine – while highlighting “a real gap in the market” to cater to those who live with one.

“I knew that being part of the M&S family, I had the opportunity to help make a change which would empower women to feel more confident, more beautiful and more included,” Sohi said. “I’m overjoyed that M&S are now the first high street retailer to launch stoma knickers.”

The range of cotton stoma knickers, available to shop online and in select stores, feature an elasticated internal pocket opening to keep the stoma bag in place throughout both the day and night.

The product looks to cater to the 200,000 plus people living with a stoma in the UK, according to Marks & Spencer, which said it had worked with Colostomy UK to develop the knicker design.

It builds on the retailer’s already notable range of accessible product categories, including its post-surgery bra line and easy-dressing range for children who have sensory or physical disabilities.