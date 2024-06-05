Marks & Spencer unveils design collaboration with Sienna Miller

British retailer Marks & Spencer has unveiled a summer capsule collection with Sienna Miller, following a successful partnership with the actress in September 2023 when she fronted its autumn womenswear campaign.

Launching in 30 stores and online on June 6, the collection aims to “redefine style perceptions and inspire existing and new customers” of Marks & Spencer with summer pieces inspired by Miller’s personal archive and the festival season.

Maddy Evans, womenswear director at M&S, said in a statement: "We are absolutely delighted to build upon our relationship with Sienna Miller and introduce a design collaboration that is inspired by her own personal wardrobe.

“Sienna is the epitome of the modern woman - confident, empowered, and effortlessly chic and her unique style and personality perfectly complements our brand values. We are confident that together we will inspire new and existing customers with exciting fashion choices throughout the summer season and beyond.”

M&S X Sienna Miller summer collection Credits: M&S

Sienna Miller designs summer collection for M&S

The 33-piece M&S X Sienna Miller collection draws inspiration from Miller’s personal style journey and references looks from her own archive, including summer festivals, 70’s prints and her vintage finds to showcase how she embraces high/low dressing, which M&S states is at the heart of the collection.

Highlights include a feminine ruffle maxi dress available in ivory and pale blue, described as the actress's “dress of the season,” a beaded tank dress inspired by her Glastonbury style, and a multi-purpose sarong, which references a scarf gifted to Miller by her father.

M&S X Sienna Miller summer collection Credits: M&S

Other key pieces include wardrobe staples such as slouchy barrel leg jeans featuring a contrast side panel and cut-out hem detail, a khaki utility jacket inspired by a men’s oversized ex-military jacket, and a summer shirt with a “lived in feel” look with delicate smocked detailing.

Alongside the apparel, the collection includes swimwear, footwear, belts, and a bag. Prices range from 19.50 to 89 pounds.

Commenting on the collection, Miller said: "I have always had a genuine love for M&S - it's a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people. Seeing the reaction to the Autumn campaign that I fronted, was phenomenal.

“To collaborate on a womenswear design project made total sense. I can’t wait to see what customers think of the collection.”

M&S X Sienna Miller summer collection Credits: M&S