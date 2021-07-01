Marni takes over Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island

Marni has redecorated the Sunset Beach Hotel on Shelter Island, New York in its colourful prints, furnishings and design objects of Marni Markets.

The Italian label has taken over the outdoor and indoor areas of the hotel to showcase a “playful and imaginative” celebration of summer until Labor Day weekend.

The ground floor and suite room feature its fabrics from its archive alongside bird-shaped chairs and an exclusive Marni frisky pink umbrella, while the Sunset Beach Hotel’s game room, visitors will find the sofas have been wrapped in floral prints with pink and light brown walls, and Marni chaise lounges, rocking chairs, benches and stools.

The hotel’s boutique has been revamped with orange and yellow walls to house Marni’s women’s and men’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories from its spring/summer 2021 collection. The space also includes red and white striped benches, covered with cushions and featuring maxi dots.

Even the external façade has been given a Marni makeover with a sculptural, red metal Marni logo, finished with baby blue display elements that resemble waves.

The pop-up also sells a selection of limited edition Marni Market design objects and accessories including a series of baskets, vases, magazine racks and sculptures, as well as necklaces, hats, bags - and fans conceived exclusively for the hotel.

Image: courtesy of Marni

Image: courtesy of Marni

Image: courtesy of Marni

Image: courtesy of Marni

Image: courtesy of Marni

Image: courtesy of Marni