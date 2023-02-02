Marni unveils a colour-popping wardrobe in Tokyo’s Olympic stadium

On Wednesday, the luxury brand Marni flew to Japan to unveil its autumn 2023 collection for men and women. A travelling show based on the Resort model, in which the brand's emblematic codes - polka dots, bright colours and geometric lines - were exhibited, accompanied by a string orchestra.

Marni’s autumn 2023 collection

The event took place in the circular, white-coated setting of the large Olympic gymnasium in Yoyogi, Tokyo. To the sharp notes of a violin, the first monochrome silhouettes, red and yellow, crossed in the middle of the orchestra. The limited palette of primary colours punctuated the first part of the show, before windowpane checks and polka dots took over in a range of black and white.

Among the inspirations, the press release sent to FashionUnited mentioned the artist Sol LeWitt, or the jazz composer and pianist Sun Ra. The joyful ensemble is embodied in streamlined silhouettes, tailoring, scalpel cuts and voluminous coats.

Marni, show in Tokyo. Credit: Marni, autumn ‘23

Marni, show in Tokyo. Credit: Marni, autumn ‘23

Marni's geometric and colourful fashion has appealed to Japanese customers for several years. The Italian brand moved there in 2000 and has made it one of its biggest markets (23 percent of global sales), according to WWD.

The label's creative director, Francesco Risso, told the American media that the house's objective was to be present in the "epicentres" of its communities. In September 2022, Marni presented its spring/summer 2023 collection under the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

Today, the luxury brand operates 28 outlets in Japan, including two directly operated shops, 23 shop-in-shops and three retail outlets.

Marni, show in Tokyo. Credit: Marni, autumn ‘23

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.