Marques ‘Almeida launches artisanal-based project centred on societal change

During its London Fashion Week AW22 presentation, youth-orientated retailer Marques ‘Almeida, also known as M’ A, launched a project dedicated to bringing traditional artisanal techniques to the forefront of societal change.

Entitled M’akers, the research and mentorship initiative looks to preserve ancestral knowledge in a bid to ensure the longevity of artisanal work. Through partnerships with creators, artists and thinkers, the initiative centres around the regeneration of traditional crafts modern-day and the empowerment of local artisans.

Knowledge acquired from the project is evident in the brand’s AW22 collection shown digitally at London Fashion Week, with each item available for pre-order to avoid waste production.

“Now that M’A is turning the corner on 10 years and looking at the next 10 to come, we really want to focus our future on channelling our energy into opening up the space for meaningful change,” said the brand’s founders, in a release. “What’s driving us is making connections with people from as many varied backgrounds as possible and to learn and grow – this is what we would love to be doing for the next 10 years of M’A.”

The brand, launched in 2011 by design duo Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida, is known for its youthful, high-end creations targeted at a younger audience of luxury buyers. First debuted through Fashion East, the pair have gone on to win British Fashion Council’s Newgen sponsorship, the 2015 LVMH Prize and the British Fashion Award for Best Emerging Designer.