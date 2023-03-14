Martha Stewart designs footwear collection for Skechers

The shoe brand Skechers has teamed up with entrepreneur and television show host Martha Stewart to launch a co-branded footwear collection for spring 2023. The "A Day in the Life of Martha" collection features a range of footwear styles, including sandals, slides, and slip-ins, all designed with her well-known stamp.

Being inspired by Martha's daily routine, it offers styles for occasions like running errands and entertaining guests. “This collection is a wonderful way for women to enjoy the shoes that help me feel and do my best, every day of the year,” stated Stewart in a press release.

The partnership began in 2022 and started with the creation of a marketing campaign for the Skechers Arch Fit collection. Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, commented: “Millions of Martha’s fans adore and purchase her collections—and pairing her iconic designs with our demanded comfort technologies is an offering that we know women will want to wear.” Today, the collaboration continues to grow, combining Skechers’ technology and Stewart’s designs.

The collection is available for purchase at Skechers retail stores, online, and in selected department stores. The price range is between 65 dollars and 90 dollars.