Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to release menswear line under The Row

Actresses turned fashion moguls Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row has become a fashion favorite for shoppers at Barneys to the L.A. It girls. The brand's power and notoriety only appears to increase every season, and they are about to get a lot more notorious because they are launching menswear. Over the past couple years, the twins have quietly tested the men's market trough one-off partnerships, including a shoe collaboration with Italian footwear designer, Enzo Bonafè, however its fall 2018 men's debut finally presents a full range of menswear pieces.

Why the shift, you ask? After 12 years designing womenswear, including perfectly tailored suits, the pair want to do for men what they've done for women. Ashley Olsen told WSJ magazine: "It’s funny, because this is more of a risk than putting words on a T-shirt. Who knew that black, gorgeous, perfectly fitted suits would be a risk?"

Set to launch later this October, the collection will feature "the dedication to craftsmanship, exceptional fabrics and fine tailoring" the company has become known for - according to a press release.

The news comes following the stars’ big win at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, in which they picked up the Accessory Designer of the Year honor.

"We did one menswear capsule collection many years ago, and in 2016 launched a retail menswear capsule,” Ashley said in a statement. “It was imperative that we received our customers' feedback and to approach this collection thoughtfully at our pace."

The forthcoming line will offer a modern spin on the classic men’s suit, jackets, shirts, knitwear, and denim. The items will be made in Japan and feature traditional European hand-stitch techniques.

The brand is actually named after Savile Row, the home to some of the world's greatest menswear tailors.

"The Row's womenswear began without doing any press during its conception, sold with select wholesale partners," Mary-Kate added. "It's important for us to do the research. We want to be able to offer the menswear market those same core foundation pieces at a luxury level."

Those who want to get their hands on the collection won't have to wait too long. The menswear collection will be available beginning this October at The Row retail stores and select wholesale partners.