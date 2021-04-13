Masai launches at QVC UK with exclusive styles

QVC UK is adding Copenhagen-based, eco-conscious brand Masai to its growing collection of womenswear fashion brands.

The Scandinavian womenswear brand, founded in the 1990s has become known for its trademark hand-drawn prints, fine fabrics, elegant colour choices and constructing all of its pieces on six key shapes - fitted, a-shape, bias, shaped, oversize and straight.

Commenting on joining the QVC line-up, Pandora Philipp, head of sales UK and Ireland, Masai Copenhagen, said in a statement: “At Masai, we see summer 2021 as a new beginning where we believe in optimism and a changed world, which is why we look forward to beginning our partnership with QVC with this particular collection.

“QVC has some of the most unique and personal ways of reaching audiences, and we believe this goes hand in with Masai’s ethos and the way we design. We are a Danish fashion brand with an open-minded and inclusive approach to fashion, using a variety of different silhouettes, caring for fabrics, colours and being playful with prints for which every woman, no matter background, age or body type, can find pieces that she loves.”

Masai is launching on QVC UK with its spring/summer 2021 collection featuring its signature tunics, trousers, midi dresses and jumpsuits.

Highlights from the range include the maxi-printed tiered midi dress with bohemian tiers in black and peach blossom prints, tailored stretch chino trousers and a printed three quarter sleeve tunic top in a bottle green and peach pattern.

There are also several exclusives to QVC UK including the Nini printed dress and the Degana print half sleeve top, both available in black and poppy prints.

Prices for the Masai collection at QVC UK range from 60 to 120 pounds in sizes XS-XXL/8-20.